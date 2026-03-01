Music

Anderson .Paak Explains Why He Tattooed Legal Disclaimer on His Forearm

The Grammy-winning artist uses a forearm tattoo to issue a clear directive against releasing his unfinished music after death and to protect his legacy.

Anderson .Paak smiling, wearing glasses and a brown hat, against a purple background with "K-Pop" text.
(Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Anderson .Paak is making sure his wishes are literally permanent.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Grammy-winning artist opened up about the unusual legal disclaimer tattoo on his forearm, confirming it's meant to protect his music after his death.

"This is like...It looks like this is a legal disclaimer," Meyers said, holding up a picture of .Paak's tattoo.

"It is, yeah," the musician replied.

When asked to read it aloud, .Paak recited the message, which states that he does not want any unreleased material issued posthumously. Meyers reacted with surprise, noting how serious the statement sounded.

"That is… I mean, you must really be worried if you want to put that on you," Meyers said.

"I'm real particular,".Paak responded.

The tattoo, located on his right forearm, serves as a direct instruction to his estate and record labels not to release unfinished songs, demos or vault material after he dies.

His decision also comes at a time when posthumous albums have become increasingly common in the music industry. In recent years, estates and labels have released material from late artists, such as Pop Smoke, sparking debate among fans about whether those projects align with the artist's original intent.

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