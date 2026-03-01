Anderson .Paak Explains Why He Tattooed Legal Disclaimer on His Forearm

Anderson .Paak is making sure his wishes are literally permanent.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Grammy-winning artist opened up about the unusual legal disclaimer tattoo on his forearm, confirming it's meant to protect his music after his death.

"This is like...It looks like this is a legal disclaimer," Meyers said, holding up a picture of .Paak's tattoo.

"It is, yeah," the musician replied.

When asked to read it aloud, .Paak recited the message, which states that he does not want any unreleased material issued posthumously. Meyers reacted with surprise, noting how serious the statement sounded.