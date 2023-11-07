50 Cent Reflects on Growing Up With ‘Nothing’: ‘Music Is Magic’

50 Cent recently reflected on his early beginnings before he became a rap superstar, and explained to his fans that music is truly something magical.

On Monday, the media mogul took to Instagram to post a vintage picture of himself looking at what appears to be a tape deck. In the caption, the Queens rap legend recalled how he literally came from "nothing," and said that music allowed him to fall in love and make something out of his life.

"This is what it looks like when you have nothing and you fall in love with something," 50 said. "Music is magic, people don't agree on anything but when the right music comes on they agree to have a good time. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."