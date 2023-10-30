50 Cent Reacts to Flavor Flav's National Anthem Performance: 'We Going to War'

Despite the mixed reactions to the performance—including a firm "NO BOY" from Shannon Sharpe—Flavor Flav shared his appreciation for the opportunity in a tweet shared after the game.

"The anthem was a long time bucket list item,,, that was fun!" Flav tweeted. "I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying."