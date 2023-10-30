50 Cent Reacts to Flavor Flav's National Anthem Performance: 'We Going to War'

50 Cent was not impressed with Flavor Flav's rendition of the national anthem.
After the Public Enemy rapper and hype man's performance at the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks game went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from NBA fans, Fif shared his thoughts in a post on Instagram. "WTF," he wrote alongside a clip of Flav's take on "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Sunday, October 29. "I think this means we going to war, this is a sign [fuck] it get the strap!"
Despite the mixed reactions to the performance—including a firm "NO BOY" from Shannon Sharpe—Flavor Flav shared his appreciation for the opportunity in a tweet shared after the game.
"The anthem was a long time bucket list item,,, that was fun!" Flav tweeted. "I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying."
Some fans did appreciate the enthusiasm Flav gave his rendition of the national anthem, though, even if it did draw comparisons to Fergie's infamous performance at the 2018 All-Star game.
Fif has been going hard on the reactions on social media recently. Last week, he made derogatory comments about Madonna's body on Instagram. . “Who the fvck did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed,” Fifty wrote alongside a photo comparing her to an insect. “I want the fvcking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL”