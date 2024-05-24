50 Cent Says Charlamagne Tha God Using His Album Title for His Book Is 'a Good Idea'

50 Cent has given his blessing to Charlamagne Tha God for using the title of his debut album to name the radio host's upcoming book.
On Thursday, 50 hopped on Instagram to applaud Charlamagne for releasing his new book, Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks, which flips the title of the rapper's major label debut album Get Rich or Die Trying. The book was released on May 21.
"Bro your idea, to use my idea , is a good idea," he wrote in the caption. "@cthagod I'm gonna check this out I'm sure it's good."
Charlamagne caught wind of 50's comment and replied, "I'll have your money by Monday!"
While 50 is getting ready to read up on Charlamagne's new book, he's also moving forward with his upcoming docuseries about Diddy. Earlier this week, TMZ reported a source has confirmed that the multi-part docuseries about the numerous sexual assault allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder has been picked up by Netflix.
According to multiple reports, various networks and streaming platforms were in a bidding war for the docuseries. 50 confirmed the news with an Instagram post highlighting the competiton between the companies and Netflix's acquisition of his product. "NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out 🤷🏽♂️ I'm gonna need more episodes," he wrote.
In the same post, 50 Cent also called out TMZ for running a post using an outdated photo of the 48-year-old rapper. "TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because their doc went to Tubi LOL 😏it’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best!" he added.