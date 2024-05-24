50 Cent Says Charlamagne Tha God Using His Album Title for His Book Is 'a Good Idea'

50 Cent has given his blessing to Charlamagne Tha God for using the title of his debut album to name the radio host's upcoming book.

On Thursday, 50 hopped on Instagram to applaud Charlamagne for releasing his new book, Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks, which flips the title of the rapper's major label debut album Get Rich or Die Trying. The book was released on May 21.

"Bro your idea, to use my idea , is a good idea," he wrote in the caption. "@cthagod I'm gonna check this out I'm sure it's good."

Charlamagne caught wind of 50's comment and replied, "I'll have your money by Monday!"