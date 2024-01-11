Young Thug's Trial Lawyer References Serena Williams Crip Walking at Wimbledon

During the cross-examination of Trontavious "Tick" Stephens in the RICO case against Young Thug and YSL, attorneys for the Business is Business rapper highlighted celebrities including Serena Williams crip-walking and displaying gang signs to show that it's part of pop culture as a whole.

As highlighted by veteran reporter Meghann Cuniff, the rapper's attorney Brian Steel questioned Tick on Thursday, January 11 about the usage of gang imagery in pop culture. He pointed out Lil Wayne, of whom Thug is a huge fan, and his extensive tattoos. But he also asked Tick about celebrities, athletes, and other notable figures displaying crip gang signs during celebratory moments.

"Do you know who Serena Williams is?" Steel asked Tick, who was a co-defendant in the case before taking a plea deal that halved his sentence. "Yeah," he responded. "Have you seen her at Wimbledon doing what's called the Crip Walk? Do you know what a Crip Walk is, first of all?" Steel continued. "I don't watch tennis," Tick said. Williams famously crip walked after winning the gold medal in women's singles at the 2012 Olympics, per The Washington Post.