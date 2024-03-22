Tyla Drops Self-Titled Debut Album f/ Travis Scott, Gunna, Tems, and More

Tyla is ready to show the world what she can do.

Just weeks after earning her first Grammy Award (Best African Music Performance), the Johannesburg native came through with her much-anticipated debut album. The self-titled project spans 14 tracks, including the previously released cuts “On and On,” “Truth or Dare,” and viral lead single “Water.”

Tyla detailed the album in a 2023 interview with Variety, saying it had an “experimental” sound that reflected her upbringing.

“What I like is mixing [amapiano beats] with pop and R&B and ‘Water’ is exactly that,” she told the outlet. “You’ll find that vibe in most everything I do but I’m definitely experimenting a bit [for the new record] but it all sounds like me—the music and production styles I enjoy, especially the music I heard growing up. Now, I can’t wait to properly introduce myself.”

Days before Tyla’s release, the 22-year-old shared the official tracklist on Instagram. The photo showed her holding a whiteboard with the list of songs and featured artists: Gunna, Tems, Becky G, Skillibeng, Kelvin Momo, and Travis Scott, who hopped on the “Water” remix.