Tyla is on the mend.

The "Water" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she can no longer continue her tour due to an injury. She was set to kick off her jaunt on March 21 in Oslo, Norway.

She opened by thanking her fans for making her “life-long dream” come true, before sharing more details about her decision.

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” she wrote. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”

She didn’t share specifics about her injury.