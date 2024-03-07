Tyla is on the mend.
The "Water" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she can no longer continue her tour due to an injury. She was set to kick off her jaunt on March 21 in Oslo, Norway.
She opened by thanking her fans for making her “life-long dream” come true, before sharing more details about her decision.
“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” she wrote. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”
She didn’t share specifics about her injury.
“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour,” she continued. “In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety.”
She shared that the North American leg of her tour will be canceled and ticketholders will be refunded and that she will reschedule her UK and Europe dates.
“Words cannot describe my frustration of this pivotal point in my career,” she said, noting in her caption that she and her team are “working diligently on a spectacular show.”
Her North American dates were set to begin on April 22 in San Francisco and wrap on May 28 in Minneapolis.