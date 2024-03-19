Watch Tyla and Travis Scott's Steamy Dancing in "Water (Remix) Video

Back in December, a few weeks after releasing the Scott-featuring collaboration, the South African artist revealed to Complex that she didn’t think a remix of “Water” was necessary—at least, not until she discovered that the Utopia rapper was interested.

"I didn't really think of doing a remix. I was like, ‘Nah, like, let's just have “Water,” it's cool, whatever.’ But then people were reaching out and I was like, ‘Oh my word, oh my word,’" Tyla told Complex. "And I started getting excited and then Travis reached out and I literally couldn’t… like, I could not say no; his music is crazy. So after he reached out, we sent him that open verse and he came back and he killed it, you know, he killed it."

Tyla is also set to include appearances from Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, and Becky G.

Watch the "Water (Remix)" video up top.