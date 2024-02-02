Nicki Minaj Plugs Ben Shapiro’s Rap Song After Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Tops Charts

“Facts,” which arrived on Jan. 26, finds Shapiro and white Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald taking aim at hip-hop culture and American leftists. Shapiro delivers lines about “woke Karens” and financial illiteracy, while referencing some of his highly publicized rap beefs, including one with Megan. The Daily Wire co-founder previously criticized Megan over her sexually charged track “WAP” with Cardi B.

“This is what feminists fought for,” Shapiro said about the 2020 hit song. “This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s 'cause you’re a misogynist, see?”

Fast-forward to last month, when Shapiro boasted about the success of “Facts” and how it was trailing “Hiss” on the iTunes chart.

“Hey Megan @theestallion , we’re coming for thee,” he wrote on X, before showing some love to Nicki. “Also, @NICKIMINAJ is correct about your flow.”