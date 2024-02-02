Nicki Minaj Plugs Ben Shapiro’s Rap Song After Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Tops Charts

Nicki Minaj has found an unlikely ally in her ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion.
The Pink Friday 2 rapper returned to X on Wednesday night to promote the newly released single “Facts” by right-wing politico Ben Shapiro. Nicki plugged the record as Megan’s “Hiss” continued to climb the charts and eventually reached No. 1 on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.
“Wait til they ‘wake up’ & listen to what Ben Shapiro is saying in #Facts,” Nicki wrote about the rap track. “The ‘outrage’ on this one will be a tad bit delayed.”
“Facts,” which arrived on Jan. 26, finds Shapiro and white Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald taking aim at hip-hop culture and American leftists. Shapiro delivers lines about “woke Karens” and financial illiteracy, while referencing some of his highly publicized rap beefs, including one with Megan. The Daily Wire co-founder previously criticized Megan over her sexually charged track “WAP” with Cardi B.
“This is what feminists fought for,” Shapiro said about the 2020 hit song. “This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s 'cause you’re a misogynist, see?”
Fast-forward to last month, when Shapiro boasted about the success of “Facts” and how it was trailing “Hiss” on the iTunes chart.
“Hey Megan @theestallion , we’re coming for thee,” he wrote on X, before showing some love to Nicki. “Also, @NICKIMINAJ is correct about your flow.”
Shapiro—who has promoted the "white replacement" theory amid a career built on racist antics—was referencing Nicki’s new track “Big Foot,” a controversial response to Megan’s “Hiss.” Although the latter track was full of disses aimed at various artists, there was one line that really riled up the internet: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” the H-Town artist rapped.
Listeners quickly assumed that Megan was throwing shade at Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty—a registered sex offender who was convicted of attempted rape nearly 30 years ago. (Megan’s Law requires sex offenders to register with local law enforcement.)
Nicki fired back on “Big Foot,” which included references to Megan’s 2020 shooting, her alleged liposuction, and her late mother.
“Your flow is such a bore,” Nicki rapped. “Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw/Bitch you better stop that dialogue before I hit Carl and buy your catalog/How you fuck your mother man when she die?/How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile….bye.”
Nicki also gave a shout-out to Shapiro for name-dropping her on “Facts.”
“Nicki, take some notes, I just did this for fun,” he rapped. “All my people download this, let’s get a Billboard number one.”
The song ultimately hit No. 1 and drew a reaction from Nicki.
“Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens,” she wrote on X. “The song is #1 on US iTunes. What is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said ‘Nicki take some notes.’ Nah [laughing emojis] AYO nah.”