Nicki Minaj Gives Kai Cenat His Props After Joining Him for Stream: 'You Have Created a Dope Lane for Yourself'

Following the release of her new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj joined Twitch superstar Kai Cenat for a stream.
The 41-year-old rapper joined Cenat, 21, for a chat and an opportunity to meet with his family, specifically his twin sister who is major fans of her. "So let me just take this time to tell all 350,000 of you guys, first of all, I appreciate you for not only supporting me but for supporting this person right here," she said around the 22-minute point of the stream, as seen above. "His mom is from my country, so when I heard that I took a particular... not necessarily liking for you but caring about you."
As she highlighted, Cenat's mother is from Trinidad, and Minaj has always made sure to highlight her pride in her country in her music. "I need to make sure that you are being lifted up so that you can do all the amazing things you've been doing," she added. "You have created a dope lane for yourself. And to be that young and to already have something like this mastered, I didn't have it all figured out at that age. So I have to give you your props, and the fact that you love and respect your mama."
Elsewhere in the stream, she called Pink Friday 2 her best album yet and thanked fans for their enthusiastic response. "Everybody on this album is so freaking appreciated, it's not even funny," she said before shifting the topic to the Drake collaboration "Needle," which she revealed was originally intended for his album, For All the Dogs.
"Originally it was for Drake's album," she explained. "When I got it the first time, right, I was like, 'I hope something happens and it ends up being on my album, 'cause I like it.' And then what happened was, at the end Drake, and he was about to turn in For All the Dogs, he sent me two songs... Anyway, to make a long story short, that same day he also told me, 'Hey, I'm not using 'Needle' for the album because it doesn't fit the sonic vibe, but do you want it?' And I was like, 'Fuck yes!'" She said she's especially proud of that track, because it reminds her of when they collaborated on the first Pink Friday with "Moment 4 Life."
She also reflected on working with J. Cole for the project, whom she said she had only met in passing before. "J. Cole did a very thought-provoking verse and also was just a delight to be around," she said. "Every feature did what they were supposed to do. ... Oh, Future, shout out my n***a Pluto. ... That was written six years ago, probably. But I loved it so much, and I played it on Live one time, and my fans loved it so I ended up putting it on the album."
Watch the two connect on his stream above.