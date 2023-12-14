Nicki Minaj Gives Kai Cenat His Props After Joining Him for Stream: 'You Have Created a Dope Lane for Yourself'

Following the release of her new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj joined Twitch superstar Kai Cenat for a stream.

The 41-year-old rapper joined Cenat, 21, for a chat and an opportunity to meet with his family, specifically his twin sister who is major fans of her. "So let me just take this time to tell all 350,000 of you guys, first of all, I appreciate you for not only supporting me but for supporting this person right here," she said around the 22-minute point of the stream, as seen above. "His mom is from my country, so when I heard that I took a particular... not necessarily liking for you but caring about you."

As she highlighted, Cenat's mother is from Trinidad, and Minaj has always made sure to highlight her pride in her country in her music. "I need to make sure that you are being lifted up so that you can do all the amazing things you've been doing," she added. "You have created a dope lane for yourself. And to be that young and to already have something like this mastered, I didn't have it all figured out at that age. So I have to give you your props, and the fact that you love and respect your mama."