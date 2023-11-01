DJ Envy's Involvement in Alleged Cesar Pina Real Estate Scam, Explained

DJ Envy has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his former real estate business partner, Cesar Pina, was arrested and charged with federal wire fraud last month. Pina is accused of defrauding dozens of people through an alleged Ponzi scheme. Victims are accusing Envy, who was not charged, of using his celebrity status to lure people into the alleged real estate scam.

In addition to the arrest, there have also been at least 20 civil cases filed in recent months against Pina where Envy was named as a co-defendant.

Since Pina's arrest, social media has been having a field day trolling The Breakfast Club co-host. The 46-year-old has denied he had any knowledge of Pina's alleged wrongdoings, saying during an episode of The Breakfast Club, "For anybody to say I was involved, that's totally not true. I would never. I've been on radio close to 30 years and never in my 30 years' time did I do nothing but try to uplift people… And I would never take a dollar from somebody."

Some of Envy's peers had warned him about Pina over the years, but Envy chose to stick with Pina. Now he's in the middle of a very complex legal issue. So how exactly did the radio host get himself involved in this messy situation?

Who is Cesar Pina, and what is he accused of?

Cesar Pina has been in the real estate industry since about 2006, when he first got into the business following a stint in prison. While in jail, Pina learned the ropes through a real estate developer and, in exchange, taught the man about how to maneuver in prison.

According to an interview with Bootleg Kev, Pina landed a job handling people's mortgages and even jumped into the restaurant business following his release from prison. However, according to Pina, a life-changing opportunity in real estate came knocking on his door, and he took it, flipping a three-family home in Patterson, New Jersey for $70,000.