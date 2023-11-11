Ice Spice Celebrates Getting Four Grammy Nominations: “Grateful”

Ice Spice is in a major celebratory mood after the Grammys announced she received four nominations for next year’s event.

On Friday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2024 show, and Ice was one of the newcomers who made a splash in several categories. The Bronx rap superstar is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her “Barbie World” collaboration and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Taylor Swift-assisted “Karma.”

To celebrate the news, Ice took to her Instagram with a post of the nominations and a caption that read, “grATEful ^.^.” Several of Ice’s peers flooded her comment section with praise and cheers over her being nominated four times, including Saweetie, GloRilla, Skai Jackson, LaLa Anthony, and more.