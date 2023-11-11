Ice Spice Celebrates Getting Four Grammy Nominations: “Grateful”

Ice Spice is in a major celebratory mood after the Grammys announced she received four nominations for next year’s event.
On Friday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2024 show, and Ice was one of the newcomers who made a splash in several categories. The Bronx rap superstar is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her “Barbie World” collaboration and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Taylor Swift-assisted “Karma.”
To celebrate the news, Ice took to her Instagram with a post of the nominations and a caption that read, “grATEful ^.^.” Several of Ice’s peers flooded her comment section with praise and cheers over her being nominated four times, including Saweetie, GloRilla, Skai Jackson, LaLa Anthony, and more.
There were others who felt the 23-year-old wasn’t deserving of a nomination, including one person who commented, “Can’t believe she getting that Grammy before Jcole” and another that said, “I like some of the Ice Spice songs, but she does not deserve a Grammy…”
Ice Spice also took the celebration to Twitter with a tweet that read, “FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?! are u shittin me!!! thank YOU 🫵.”
The “Deli” rapper wasn’t the only one who had a strong showing with the Grammy nominations. SZA is leading the way for all artists with nine total nominations. Other highlights include Best Rap Album nods for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss and Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, a Best Rap Song nod for Lil Uzi Vert’s blockbuster “Just Wanna Rock,” and more.
Winners will be announced at the 2024 GRAMMYs ceremony on Feb. 4, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.