Ice Spice Raps 'B*tch, You Not Even the Fart' in New Song Preview

Ice Spice hasn't indicated when, exactly, the track is expected to arrive, but she's poised to have a huge year after making the impact she did in 2023. The rapper dropped her debut EP Like...? and its deluxe edition last year, and has since teamed up with major names in the industry such as Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. Even without a proper album out, Ice Spice still managed to be the second most searched musician on Google in the United States last year.

Back in October, Ice Spice told Complex's Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo about her plans for her debut album. “New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” teased Ice Spice. “I would say I’m bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there’s trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”