Cam'ron Apologizes to Ben Simmons After Claiming They Almost Fought

Cam’ron is owning up to his mistake.

In the latest episode of It Is What It Is, the Harlem-born rapper attempted to clear the air with Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, whom he has frequently criticized over the past two seasons. Cam specifically apologized for the comments made in the January 22 broadcast, when he described a tense and near physical encounter between him and the NBA point guard.

“I just want to apologize, ‘cause there’s a miscommunication it seems like between me and Ben Simmons,” he began. “We have a mutual friend, we spoke. Not a lot of details need to be said, I just wanna express my apologies because I thought it was something that it’s not. And we have to take into consideration what Ben goes through not playing through all these years, how he gets heckled, so and so forth.”

He continued: “I just want to clear that up… We have to take into consideration that Ben has been getting heckled the last couple of years and it’s probably not fun for him. Probably not fun at all.”