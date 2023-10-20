Billie Eilish Says She's Single Following Report Claiming She Has New Boyfriend

Contrary to recent reports, Billie Eilish is single AF.
The Grammy-winning artist set the record straight on Thursday, just hours after The Sun tabloid published an article about her rumored “new boyfriend.” Sources allegedly told the outlet that Eilish was romantically involved with David Enth, a celebrity tattoo artist who has inked everyone from Lana Del Rey to Barbie Ferreira to The 1975’s Matty Healy.
“Their romance is super low-key but they’ve been on quite a few dates,” an allleged insider said. “He is used to tattooing celebrities and he came highly recommended. They’ve really hit it off. David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos—her ex looked like an older version of him. It is all very new but they make a great couple.”
On Thursday afternoon, Billie took to Instagram to shut down the dating rumors, writing, “I’m so dead, literally couldn’t be more single right now LMFAO what the hell is all this.”
The post came about five months after Billie announced her split from musician Jesse Rutherford. She began dating the Neighbourhood frontman in late 2022 and was last seen with him at Coachella 2023.
“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Eilish’s representative told Page Six at the time.
Although she's not dating any tattoo artists, Eilish did recently got new ink. On Wednesday, the “Bad Guy” singer shared an Instagram carousel that included photos of her massive back tattoo. The piece, which went from her neck down to her lower spine, was done by NYC-based artist Matias Milan.
The post also featured lyrics from Drake’s “Late Night” track featuring Lil Yachty. Eilish took a screenshot of the latter’s verse, which referenced the size of her breasts: “She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing.”
It remains unclear if Eilish liked the shoutout.