Billie Eilish Says She's Single Following Report Claiming She Has New Boyfriend

Contrary to recent reports, Billie Eilish is single AF.

The Grammy-winning artist set the record straight on Thursday, just hours after The Sun tabloid published an article about her rumored “new boyfriend.” Sources allegedly told the outlet that Eilish was romantically involved with David Enth, a celebrity tattoo artist who has inked everyone from Lana Del Rey to Barbie Ferreira to The 1975’s Matty Healy.

“Their romance is super low-key but they’ve been on quite a few dates,” an allleged insider said. “He is used to tattooing celebrities and he came highly recommended. They’ve really hit it off. David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos—her ex looked like an older version of him. It is all very new but they make a great couple.”

On Thursday afternoon, Billie took to Instagram to shut down the dating rumors, writing, “I’m so dead, literally couldn’t be more single right now LMFAO what the hell is all this.”