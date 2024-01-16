Benny the Butcher Tells Taylor Swift to 'Tap In' When She Gets to Buffalo for AFC Divisional Game

It looks like Benny the Butcher wants Taylor Swift to pull up when she's in Buffalo this weekend.
The Griselda rapper took to X on Monday to make the request. “Tell Taylor Swift tap in when she land in Buffalo next week,” he wrote, alongside a photo of a man—presumably Benny—dressed in a balaclava, sunglasses, and a black leather coat with fur trim. He didn’t tag her in the tweet, so here’s hoping she catches wind of his message.
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 21 for the NFL divisional round, with the winner set to play the AFC Championship game on Jan. 28, so it's safe to assume that she'll be in Buffalo on Sunday. Benny of course, is a Buffalo native and a die hard Bills dan.
Of course, Taylor has found herself in the news once again for her NFL-related antics. This weekend, the 34-year-old was seen swag surfing to F.L.Y.’s song of the same name, alongside Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Butcher has been making his own headlines as of late. Over the weekend, the 39-year-old claimed that the FBI has its eye on him.
“I do feel like I’m being harassed or bullied,” he told The Breakfast Club. “I just found out I’m on the FBI watchlist back home. They raided my studio about two months ago. I haven’t even been home in three months. I don’t even know what the fuck is going on.”
“In the city of Buffalo, New York, a BSF shirt is considered gang shit,” Benny continued. “They make people take the shit off when they come to parole. Black Soprano Family, we’re known as the active gang to the Buffalo Police Department, that’s how they got us pegged.”