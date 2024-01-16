Benny the Butcher Tells Taylor Swift to 'Tap In' When She Gets to Buffalo for AFC Divisional Game

The Butcher has been making his own headlines as of late. Over the weekend, the 39-year-old claimed that the FBI has its eye on him.

“I do feel like I’m being harassed or bullied,” he told The Breakfast Club. “I just found out I’m on the FBI watchlist back home. They raided my studio about two months ago. I haven’t even been home in three months. I don’t even know what the fuck is going on.”

“In the city of Buffalo, New York, a BSF shirt is considered gang shit,” Benny continued. “They make people take the shit off when they come to parole. Black Soprano Family, we’re known as the active gang to the Buffalo Police Department, that’s how they got us pegged.”