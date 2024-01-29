Benny the Butcher’s On ‘Everybody Can’t Go’ Album, Working With Snoop Dogg, and More

Benny the Butcher is on his way to a gangster’s paradise. More specifically speaking, he’s sipping tea in a Def Jam Records office room while contemplating travel arrangements ahead of the release of his forthcoming major-label debut, Everybody Can’t Go, which he assures is a classic. Those distinctions are only granted with time, but after a few listens, the project definitely feels like one of his best.
Checking in at a dense 12 tracks, Benny’s maiden Def Jam album is laced with all the dexterous, first-person street narratives and tightly wound rhyme schemes that made him a star. Hit-Boy and The Alchemist frame his bars in cinematically ornate production, and works like his Babyface Ray and Jadakiss collaboration, “Pillow Talk & Slander,” speak to a rarefied brand of curatorial alchemy. He goes bar for bar with Lil Wayne and Stove God Cooks. He reunites Griselda’s big 3 while dispelling incessant rumors of a split. He discusses his shooting and meetings with label boss Snoop Dogg. Through it all, he maps a path to success for an ex-drug dealer rap star, a trail leading him to a destination that, as his album title indicates, everyone can’t go to.
“Everything ain't for everybody,” he explains on a chilly January afternoon in Manhattan. “When you going through doors that's too narrow for everybody to fit through, through those doors there's opportunities that's going to take you further. Doors that you need to walk through. In this business, a lot of times you carry around a lot of survivor's remorse, a lot of dead weight. You bringing people along who don't deserve to come along. You coming from a certain place where you even doing things yourself that's going to keep you from going through that door. It’s about discipline—everybody can’t go. This ain’t for everybody.”
Speaking to Complex, Benny the Butcher discusses his favorite collaborations ever, the first classic album he ever owned, Joe Biden, and more.
Point blank: Is Everybody Can’t Go a classic?
Definitely. My last three albums was classic albums. This is what I do. People know me here for putting out good albums. This is what I do. And I definitely think me being in a position, being with Def Jam, and using the producers I've been the most successful with, as clear-headed as I can be at this time. Of course, I'm a producer. Another classic album.
What makes a classic album?
Timeless music, of course. Music that pulls emotion out you music that make you feel—whether it make you feel good, bad, joyful, painful music that make you feel—the music being timeless and just good bars. Just good shit, good lines. Wit will always stand the test of time. That’s why everybody loved Big L. His wit stood the test of time, saying timeless shit.
So much music is released today; it can be hard to let things linger. Is it harder to drop a classic album today?
I definitely do because where are you aiming at? Who are you aiming to? Where are you shooting this at? Like you said, it's so much music, but that's why I theme my records though, from Tana Talk 4, to [Tana Talk 3], to [Tana Talk 2], to Plugs I Met, to Burden of Proof, all [produced by] Hit-Boy. So my albums are themed. They created by moods. So you gon’ always be in the mood to go back and listen to this album. You know what it is? Mood. It’s like a candle. You going to always want to light that candle when you in that mood. So it is never going to go out of style because you're going to always feel like this at a point in time where you're going to want to go back and play this album.
I love “How to Rap”; it’s sort of the inverse of “10 Crack Commandments.” And I like that because it highlights an idea of having some pride in being an artist and actually making good music and being able to rap. It feels like too much of hip-hop is being more proud of street credibility and having the most jewelry. Do you think that people care enough about the artistry?
Even to record a verse sitting down, it took me a lot to do that. I did it before, I did it a couple times, but a lot of sometimes recording with a producer—they say, “You want me to bring the mic in the room?” No, leave it in a booth. I don't never want to get too comfortable. So it's a lot of things missing from the artistry of the game.
I don't think so [people care enough about the artistry]. I don't think so because people see—I've been talking lately about the critiquing of hip-hop, right? So the people whose critiquing and really level of respect went down for the outer street is the people who want to be artists. So they don't got respect for the guys they're critiquing. They feel they can do it better. So know what I mean? It’s no respect for the art. Everybody wants to do it, and they not in a position to do it. So they don't respect the guys doing it. It's just like the same thing with the NFL and the NBA. I'm a big [Buffalo] Bills fan, and I critique the team, but some things I don't speak on; I'm not on the field. Some things I can't speak on because I respect what they do. People, if I didn't respect what they do, I'm like, yeah, if you know people say dumb shit, they need to hire me or what I'm saying. People say weird shit or people get in my DM and say dumb shit like that. To me it's like, yo, you need—yo, if you're trying to get some money, you need to sign me. It's like, come on, man, fuck are you talking about? Quarterbacks and the fans, next generation of artists is almost blended together. That's why music ain't respected the way it is, because there's a lack of fans. Everybody is artists. So they look at us as competition instead of enjoying the music. We're a competition to them. So they enjoy it with a sour taste in they mouth wanting to do what we do and thinking they could do it in a better way.
Speaking of collabs, the Babyface Ray and Jadakiss record, “Pillow Talk & Slander,” is crazy. How'd that come together? That’s some mad scientist shit.
Thank you. Because I'm a mad scientist. I know nobody was expecting that, and they was expecting maybe me to get one of his kind of tracks. But I wanted people to hear him on some shit with me and Kiss because he's like—he drops jewels about the game the same way we do, just in a different cadence. I wanted to put that all together on a street record.
Outside of Griselda, who are some rappers that keep you on your toes?
38 Spesh, OT the Real, Symba. One of my counterparts. Those guys, man, outside of Griselda. There's a couple other guys I can't think of right now. But definitely those guys I respect; they pen. I like how they do shit, and them boys gon’ keep going crazy. Always Fab and Kiss though.
On “Griselda Express” you dismiss rumors that Griselda is splitting up, but it seems like you guys really have each other’s back. Why do these rumors keep popping up?
I think because people haven't seen us together. How they used to seeing us when it all started maybe seven, eight years ago, they ain't seen us like that. And they questioning, and we're all famous. So they want some drama. Things that probably was said in interviews, they took and ran with it. So that's why they think and they want that to happen. They want something to talk about.
You've also rapped with Drake, J. Cole, Weezy, and a bunch of people. You've been around Big Sean and a bunch of others. Which collaboration has been your favorite?
I got to say “Crowns for Kings” with Black Thought and “18 Wheeler” with Pusha T, because it made so much sense and the “18 Wheeler” record made just so much sense when we've done that record, the beat, I'm saying the tone of the record, everything. That's one of my favorites. And like I said, “Crowns for Kings,” man, we got on that motherfucker rapping like crazy. And another one is “Who Are You” with Royce da 5′9”.
If you could collaborate with any dead rapper, who would it be?
I'm going to say Christopher Wallace. I gotta go with Big. If you would've gave me three, I would’ve added more names in there.
We can get to that. But explain why B.I.G.
Big is like—he's one of the fathers of this shit, and a nod from a person like that means a lot. I would've loved to get on the record and slick talk with Big. I remember kicking it with Kiss, and he was like, “Big would've love y’all niggas.”
Who is another late rapper you would work with?
Nip[sey Hussle]. God bless the dead. I like what bro stood for. That was a tragedy. I like what he was going with. He was about his business. He was good on the mic, and it is like the way he made street commercial records. I loved it. I never got to meet, bro, but I definitely would've loved to work with him.
The world is changing fast. I remember seeing Best Buy saying they’re going to stop selling physical media. That made me think about memories of getting Get Rich or Die Tryin’ as a gift for my birthday. What was the first classic CD you ever owned?
Don't. But the first cassette I bought was a classic, Murda Muzik [by] Mobb Deep—that was the first one I bought. The first bootleg one I bought was [Regulate... G Funk Era] Warren G. That was on some Def Jam shit. [Murda Muzik] is the first one I ever [had], and I got in trouble. I used to live in a foster home, and I got in trouble. I got caught, listened to it on the way to the amusement park on my Walkman. I wasn't hearing what nobody was saying. They found out what I was listening to and took it and broke it.
You’ve mentioned that you would vote for Donald Trump in the next election, and you faced some backlash. When you responded, you made the point that people don’t want to hear celebrities’ political opinions, and I agree. With that said, I wanted to give you the chance to explain this: What could Joe Biden do to get your vote?
Man, it's so crazy. I really don't know. But that's why I've been—I'm happy I got to meet Reverend Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, and I've been kicking it with them. And we had a conversation about this, and he was telling me some things like how we should really be tapped into our local politicians, so things could get changed as far as the city-wise, the county-wise, those things can help people. I don't know to be honest with you, and it's fucked up, but you know that shit really don't be affecting us. So that's maybe why a guy like Trump or Obama, those guys get support. The presidents where they do things and immediately affect a group of people. It immediately benefits them. So I don't know. But I know one thing he could do is motivate me to vote. That's on him. I don't know what it is. Spark something inside of me to say, “You know what, I'm getting up and I'm going to go vote for this dude.” If he hasn’t done that, he hasn't done that. For the candidates who have, pat them on the back. It's hard to get Americans to vote.
So you’ve been at Def Jam for a little while now. What's it been like working with Snoop Dogg? The song y’all have together was dope.
Man, don't you love hearing Snoop talking shit on the end of a song?
For sure.
He always giving game. You know his game come with experience. I'm saying he's a straight shooter. He tell you how it is, and he tell you what needs to be done. He always shooting out ideas. He's not stingy with the game. And for a person who’s been in this so long, he's telling you shit that you could put into play the next day. Like, “Oh shit, we need to leave here and set up a meeting. We could do this.” So it's been like that working with him, you know what I mean? He a big figure in hip-hop. It's been dope. Legendary.
And what are some things you're doing outside of [hip-hop]? What are some ventures you're doing? I know you got your label, but what are some ventures you're up to outside of rap?
Big Dog leaf, Big Dog tobacco leaf. It's the best leaf in the game. We're one of the largest distributors in the country. Connecticut-grown leaf right here.
Five years from now, what does success look like for Benny the Butcher?
Definitely more at home, more of the family. Definitely still a quarterback in this shit. Music, movies, and merch. [Being] still in the mix of it, just at a higher level. That's it. Just like I feel like I'm taking it to a new level with this. Just still in the mix with it. Still out the way. It's surviving. Longevity. That's it. Out here like the OGs, man. OGs with the big whips and the beautiful wife. [Out] on vacations, looking out for the family. Still able to do what I'm doing now. That's success for me.