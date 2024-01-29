Benny the Butcher’s On ‘Everybody Can’t Go’ Album, Working With Snoop Dogg, and More

Benny the Butcher is on his way to a gangster’s paradise. More specifically speaking, he’s sipping tea in a Def Jam Records office room while contemplating travel arrangements ahead of the release of his forthcoming major-label debut, Everybody Can’t Go, which he assures is a classic. Those distinctions are only granted with time, but after a few listens, the project definitely feels like one of his best.

Checking in at a dense 12 tracks, Benny’s maiden Def Jam album is laced with all the dexterous, first-person street narratives and tightly wound rhyme schemes that made him a star. Hit-Boy and The Alchemist frame his bars in cinematically ornate production, and works like his Babyface Ray and Jadakiss collaboration, “Pillow Talk & Slander,” speak to a rarefied brand of curatorial alchemy. He goes bar for bar with Lil Wayne and Stove God Cooks. He reunites Griselda’s big 3 while dispelling incessant rumors of a split. He discusses his shooting and meetings with label boss Snoop Dogg. Through it all, he maps a path to success for an ex-drug dealer rap star, a trail leading him to a destination that, as his album title indicates, everyone can’t go to.

“Everything ain't for everybody,” he explains on a chilly January afternoon in Manhattan. “When you going through doors that's too narrow for everybody to fit through, through those doors there's opportunities that's going to take you further. Doors that you need to walk through. In this business, a lot of times you carry around a lot of survivor's remorse, a lot of dead weight. You bringing people along who don't deserve to come along. You coming from a certain place where you even doing things yourself that's going to keep you from going through that door. It’s about discipline—everybody can’t go. This ain’t for everybody.”

Speaking to Complex, Benny the Butcher discusses his favorite collaborations ever, the first classic album he ever owned, Joe Biden, and more.

Point blank: Is Everybody Can’t Go a classic?

Definitely. My last three albums was classic albums. This is what I do. People know me here for putting out good albums. This is what I do. And I definitely think me being in a position, being with Def Jam, and using the producers I've been the most successful with, as clear-headed as I can be at this time. Of course, I'm a producer. Another classic album.

What makes a classic album?

Timeless music, of course. Music that pulls emotion out you music that make you feel—whether it make you feel good, bad, joyful, painful music that make you feel—the music being timeless and just good bars. Just good shit, good lines. Wit will always stand the test of time. That’s why everybody loved Big L. His wit stood the test of time, saying timeless shit.

So much music is released today; it can be hard to let things linger. Is it harder to drop a classic album today?

I definitely do because where are you aiming at? Who are you aiming to? Where are you shooting this at? Like you said, it's so much music, but that's why I theme my records though, from Tana Talk 4, to [Tana Talk 3], to [Tana Talk 2], to Plugs I Met, to Burden of Proof, all [produced by] Hit-Boy. So my albums are themed. They created by moods. So you gon’ always be in the mood to go back and listen to this album. You know what it is? Mood. It’s like a candle. You going to always want to light that candle when you in that mood. So it is never going to go out of style because you're going to always feel like this at a point in time where you're going to want to go back and play this album.

I love “How to Rap”; it’s sort of the inverse of “10 Crack Commandments.” And I like that because it highlights an idea of having some pride in being an artist and actually making good music and being able to rap. It feels like too much of hip-hop is being more proud of street credibility and having the most jewelry. Do you think that people care enough about the artistry?

Even to record a verse sitting down, it took me a lot to do that. I did it before, I did it a couple times, but a lot of sometimes recording with a producer—they say, “You want me to bring the mic in the room?” No, leave it in a booth. I don't never want to get too comfortable. So it's a lot of things missing from the artistry of the game.