Larry June Reflects on Performing in Front of Less Than 5 People: 'I Gave It My All'

Larry June chopped it up with Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and reminisced about a watershed moment that ended up turning his life around for the better.

Larry recalled being in his late teens when his child was born and turning to his love of music because his opportunities to make money were limited after dropping out of school in the ninth grade with no work experience.

Looking back, the Bay Area native is appreciative for the experiences that led to him becoming the success story he is today, including the times when he could count the number of people attending his shows on one hand.

"I'm just so thankful because I really had to put in each brick to get where I am, you know what I mean?," he explained at the 18:09 mark. "I feel like that's why it kinda stick because it's people who remember coming to my shows and there was two people. And I'm performing, I go, 'Fuck it, it's just y'all two, let's smoke one, check out this CD, tell a friend, tell your auntie, tell your grandpa."

Larry also confirmed he once performed in front of three people in Houston and followed that up by doing a show in Austin for five people. The Great Escape rapper understood that he was hustling and needed to do anything to get his name out there.

"I did a show in Houston, it was like three people in that motherfucker, but I still did it. I gave it my all," Larry said. "And I did another one, I said, 'Fuck it, I'mma go do Austin, it's like five people coming but I continue, keeping it going."

"I kinda forcefed it a little bit, but it was all I had," he continued. "I had my little one. He two months and shit. What am I gonna do? I ain't got no motherfucking job history. I ain't go to college. This my only way out and I love making music, so let's try this shit."