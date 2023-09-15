Tory Lanez Allegedly Called Reporter Meghann Cuniff 'Googly Eyed B*tch' During Bail Hearing

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff was allegedly called a "googly eyed bitch" by Tory Lanez toward the end of his court appearance Thursday.

Cuniff explained on Twitter that Lanez was looking in the direction of the gallery of the courtroom when the remark was made, but did not hear it. There are "conflicting reports" about whether he referred to her by name.

"I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me 'a googly eyed bitch' as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end," the veteran journalist wrote.