Tory Lanez Allegedly Called Reporter Meghann Cuniff 'Googly Eyed B*tch' During Bail Hearing

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff was allegedly called a "googly eyed bitch" by Tory Lanez toward the end of his court appearance Thursday.
Cuniff explained on Twitter that Lanez was looking in the direction of the gallery of the courtroom when the remark was made, but did not hear it. There are "conflicting reports" about whether he referred to her by name.
"I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me 'a googly eyed bitch' as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end," the veteran journalist wrote.
Los Angeles Judge David Herriford denied Lanez's motion for bail earlier today. The rapper requested to be released on bail as he appealed his sentence in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.
His alleged remark comes after Cuniff—who has been a consistent and highly informative presence throughout the trial—questioned whether Tory's attorney Jose Baez was prioritizing his client after posting photos from his trip to Italy on Instagram Stories late last month.
Cuniff pointed out that Baez stated he planned on filing a motion to seek bail for Lanez more than two weeks before he posted those photos and nothing had been filed. Baez responded by referring to the reporter as a blogger, and claiming she "has had a clear bias against Tory and has attacked everyone associated with him as well as made numerous inaccurate assumptions."
Lanez was sentenced to six years in prison for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and four years on a "gun sentencing enhancement."
Following the sentencing, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón delivered a statement where he commended Megan for her bravery and vulnerability in the face of an investigation and several court appearances spanning several months.
Gascón also mentioned that Lanez spent three years "engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate Ms. Pete and silence her truths from being heard."