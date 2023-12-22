Watch T-Pain Blow Fans Away With 'On Top of the Covers (Live From The Sun Rose)' Performance

“I’m so excited for the world to hear and see this,” T-Pain said about the project. “Since it’s the gift-giving time of year, I decided to release the full performance. Let’s keep the good times rolling in to 2024!”

T-Pain added in an Instagram caption promoting the performance, "For all the people who wanted an album of me singing live, this is my holiday gift to you. For the Tiny Desk & Masked Singer fans & everyone in between, you ain’t heard nothing yet."

The Florida artist will continue his run of live performances next year in Las Vegas, where he's scheduled to perform at Zouk Nightclub Feb. 8, April 20, and July 11, as well as a show at Ayu Dayclub on May 26.

Listen to On Top of the Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) on Spotify, Apple Music, and more.