Ray J Explains Why He Prefers Meeting With Jay-Z Over $500,000: 'Relationships Are Way More Valuable Than Money'

Ray J has weighed in on the long-standing debate over taking $500,000 or a dinner with Jay-Z.
Ray J posted a video on Instagram Wednesday declaring that he would take a dinner with Jay-Z. "Relationships are way more valuable than money," he explained.
The entrepreneur referenced Jay's stance on the topic where he advised people to take the money and just listen to his albums, adding that someone in his position values the potential partnership that could come from a dinner with the billionaire.
When Gayle King brought up the argument that people believe a dinner with Jay Z will benefit them in the long run, the man himself stood by his belief that his music would be just as useful.
"Because you got all that in the music for $10.99," he argued. "That's a bad deal. I wouldn't tell you to cut a bad deal. Take $500,000, go buy some albums, and listen to the albums. It's all there if you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words."
Jay-Z explained his music contains the blueprint to everything you're looking for. So much so that three studio albums go by the same name.
"It's all there," he said. "Everything that I said was gonna happen happened. Everything that I said i wanted to do, I've done. There's The Blueprint. The Blueprint literally to me and my life and my journey is there already."
Now that Jay-Z has delivered his ruling on the matter, we should probably consider the debate to be over, no?