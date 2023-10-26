Ray J Explains Why He Prefers Meeting With Jay-Z Over $500,000: 'Relationships Are Way More Valuable Than Money'

Ray J has weighed in on the long-standing debate over taking $500,000 or a dinner with Jay-Z.

Ray J posted a video on Instagram Wednesday declaring that he would take a dinner with Jay-Z. "Relationships are way more valuable than money," he explained.

The entrepreneur referenced Jay's stance on the topic where he advised people to take the money and just listen to his albums, adding that someone in his position values the potential partnership that could come from a dinner with the billionaire.