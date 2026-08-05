GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Pooh Shiesty Set to Release New Music on Gucci Mane's Label After Alleged Robbery

The rapper's upcoming album will be released on 1017 Records, the label founded by Gucci, whom Shiety is accused of kidnapping and robbing earlier this year.

Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest.
Paras Griffin/Getty

Pooh Shiesty has not only unveiled the release date for All Eyes on Shiest, but dropped a new song to hold his fans over in the meantime. And in what might be a surprising move given recent events, the project will be released on Gucci Mane’s label 1017 Records.

In a social media post shared on Wednesday (Aug. 5), Shiesty released a trailer for All Eyes on Shiest, announcing his debut album will come out on Friday. The post also revealed the lead single “Last Man Breathin” is out now.

The announcement comes two weeks after a judge denied the rapper’s request for release on bail as he awaits his trial for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci.

“We are disappointed that the judge rejected our proposal, but we are not totally surprised,” his attorney Kent Schaffer told Complex in response to the decision. “Now we will move on to the next phase, preparing for trial.”

Shiesty will remain behind bars until the trial begins on Feb. 22, 2027.

The same cannot be said for co-defendant, rapper Big30, who was released on a $100,000 bond in June after the court rejected the government’s argument that he is a flight risk or danger to his community.

Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., has also been released on bond, as well as the rapper’s alleged “right hand man,” Kedarius Waters.

The trial stems from a Jan. 2026 incident inside a Dallas recording studio in which Shiesty allegedly arranged a meeting with Gucci Mane to negotiate his contract. The situation, per prosecutors, devolved into Shiesty forcing Gucci to sign his release paperwork at gunpoint.

Several items belonging to Gucci, including his wedding ring, watch and earrings, were also allegedly stolen.

Related Stories

Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Posts Message From Behind Bars Ahead of Gucci Mane Robbery Trial

Shiesty is scheduled to go to trial soon for his federal kidnapping and robbery case.

Joe Price67 days ago
Pooh Shiesty
Music

Pooh Shiesty to Remain in Jail on Bond After Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Hearing

A federal judge found probable cause Wednesday and denied release for the Memphis rapper, whose lawyers challenged the FBI's lack of physical evidence.

Andrew White121 days ago
A man wearing a yellow cap and black mask, holding a drink, with a chain necklace and tattoos, stands in front of a fence.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Arrest: Police Say Stolen Items Were Traced Through Apple AirTag Still in Bag

Pooh Shiesty has been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery and kidnapping said to have targeted Gucci Mane.

Joe Price127 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicFenix Flexin Does U-Turn, Says He Did Use AI to Make Viral Hit "Rubberz"
4
SneakersNike Teases New Kobe Model
5
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
6
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App