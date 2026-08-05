Pooh Shiesty has not only unveiled the release date for All Eyes on Shiest, but dropped a new song to hold his fans over in the meantime. And in what might be a surprising move given recent events, the project will be released on Gucci Mane’s label 1017 Records. In a social media post shared on Wednesday (Aug. 5), Shiesty released a trailer for All Eyes on Shiest, announcing his debut album will come out on Friday. The post also revealed the lead single “Last Man Breathin” is out now.

The announcement comes two weeks after a judge denied the rapper’s request for release on bail as he awaits his trial for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci. “We are disappointed that the judge rejected our proposal, but we are not totally surprised,” his attorney Kent Schaffer told Complex in response to the decision. “Now we will move on to the next phase, preparing for trial.” Shiesty will remain behind bars until the trial begins on Feb. 22, 2027. The same cannot be said for co-defendant, rapper Big30, who was released on a $100,000 bond in June after the court rejected the government’s argument that he is a flight risk or danger to his community. Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., has also been released on bond, as well as the rapper’s alleged “right hand man,” Kedarius Waters.