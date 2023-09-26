Memphis Bleek Goes Deep on Roc-A-Fella Breakup on 'Drink Champs'

Memphis Bleek spoke about the fallout between Dame Dash and Jay-Z and the breakup of Roc-A-Fella on the latest episode of Drink Champs.

Bleek admitted he foresaw the Roc-A-Fella era coming to an end, revealing that Jay-Z once told him "the scissors...they coming," in reference to an impending split. The 45-year-old rapper also accused Beanie Sigel and Freeway of trying to play both sides with Dame and Jay, while also reassuring co-host N.O.R.E. that Bleek and his former labelmates are currently on good terms.

Bleek claimed he had solo and group conversations with a number of Roc-A-Fella artists where he warned them to have their affairs in order because the label was going to sink with Jay-Z's departure.

"Y'all better hope y'all got a retirement plan," Bleek recalled at the 52:42 mark. "Put this shit together. You see him [Jay-Z], he getting out of here. He telling y'all, Black Album, fade to black, it's over."