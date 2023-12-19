Kanye West and Will Smith Pose for Photo on Flight From Dubai to L.A.

A photo has gone viral showing a woman posing for a photo with Kanye West and Will Smith on a flight headed from Dubai to Los Angeles.
West, 46, and Smith, 55, were aboard an Emirates flight on Sunday when the photo was taken, as reported by TMZ.
Smith posted a series of photos from his set with Jazzy Jeff at the Soundstorm festival in Saudi Arabia on Friday.
Kanye was announced as a surprise performer for the festival, but ended up not performing. Days prior, he was recorded ranting at length about a variety of topics during a Las Vegas party and recording session for his upcoming collab album with Ty Dolla Sign.
Footage from the event showed that Ye held his attendees captive with yet another diatribe about everything from his former collaborators—such as LVMH CEO and founder Bernard Arnault and Balenciaga creative director Demna—to the private school Sierra Canyon, as well as Drake and Hitler.