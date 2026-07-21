iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Returns to Miami With Myke Towers, Greeicy, and Farruko

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is heading back to Miami with one of its most expansive lineups yet. The 13th annual event is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, at Kaseya Center with nine acts confirmed: Myke Towers, Blessd, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh, and Rey Tony y Helabusador (the Cuban group also known as Los Titis). The lineup stretches across reggaeton, urbano, and Latin pop.

At the event, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be presented with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. The award honors his Puerto Rican heritage, his work bringing Latin sound to global audiences through Disney's Encanto and Moana, and his philanthropy across arts representation, women's health access, and Puerto Rico recovery efforts.

The event will also recognize Miami Fire-Rescue's Florida Task Force 2, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team deployed by the U.S. Department of State to Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes in June. Working alongside teams from Chile, Mexico, Portugal, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Venezuela, Florida Task Force 2 was part of the operation that rescued Hernán Gil, who survived eight days trapped beneath rubble from a collapsed commercial building.