Sexyy Red Cover of SZA’s ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ Vocals at Rolling Loud Goes Viral: ‘Did Y’all Know I Could Sing?’

Sexyy Red wants you to know that she can hold her own in the vocals department.

The Hood’s Hottest Princess pulled out all the stops for her Americana-themed performance at Rolling Loud California on Friday.

With a giant “Make America Sexyy Again” hat on stage, a potential nod to Donald Trump, the 25-year-old rapper donned her signature red hair with a stars and stripes ensemble for her 30-minute set.

When it came time to perform her Drake collab, “Rich Baby Daddy,” SZA was not on site to offer her vocals. However, President Sexyy was clearly willing to do what was necessary for her fans and other citizens watching through the festival’s official livestream.

“Did y’all know I could sing?” Sexyy asked the crowd at the 25:05 mark.

Sexyy gave her best rendition of SZA’s guest vocals at 26:23 and inspired a new hilarious viral moment on social media. A separate upload of the clip garnered 5 million views at publishing time.