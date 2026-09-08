Rosy Alvarez

Joined January 2025 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

Bad Bunny, who will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, in a white outfit and furry hat stands on a stage with red lighting and a forest-like backdrop.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Half Time Show: Predicting the Set List, Surprise Guests, and More

Bad Bunny is set to bring his Puerto Rican culture to the Super Bowl stage. Here are our predictions on how the performance will go.

Rosy Alvarez227 days ago
Bad Bunny in white clothing and a fur hat stands on a stage with a forest backdrop and red lighting.

Predicting the Winners at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards

Rosy Alvarez309 days ago
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Bad Bunny, who has curly hair and a goatee, wearing a beige shirt, stands against an orange background.

Why 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' Is Bad Bunny’s Most Political Album Yet

Bad Bunny has released 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos,' the most politically charged album of his career. Here’s a breakdown of the themes and music featured on the album.

Rosy Alvarez619 days ago

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