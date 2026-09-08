Rosy Alvarez
Joined January 2025 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Half Time Show: Predicting the Set List, Surprise Guests, and More
Bad Bunny is set to bring his Puerto Rican culture to the Super Bowl stage. Here are our predictions on how the performance will go.
Rosy Alvarez227 days ago
Rosy Alvarez309 days ago
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Why 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' Is Bad Bunny’s Most Political Album Yet
Bad Bunny has released 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos,' the most politically charged album of his career. Here’s a breakdown of the themes and music featured on the album.
Rosy Alvarez619 days ago