Trippie Redd Responds After KSI Calls Him ‘One of the Most Frustrating People to Work With’

Trippie Redd has responded to KSI calling him “one of the most frustrating people to work with.” In the latest edition of his “One Question Go” series, uploaded on YouTube on Tuesday (Feb. 10), KSI was asked, at the 16:54 mark, if he has ever collaborated with someone who made him want to leave halfway through filming. “I’d probably say Trippie Redd,” he responded with a laugh. “I’m sure he doesn’t mind me saying that.”

KSI recalled Trippie being “like 7 or 8 hours…he was very late” when they were shooting the music video for their 2020 collab “Wake Up Call.” “He came to the shoot, and he just stayed in the car,” he said. “He just stayed in the car, and he was just smoking away, and I was like, ‘Whoa, what are you doing?’ Like, ‘You’re late, and now you’re just taking a piss.’” “So, it got to a point where I just was, like, I didn’t want him to be there. But eventually [he] went out, and we did our thing, and that’s that,” KSI continued. “Trippie Redd was one of the most frustrating people to work with, for sure.”

A clip featuring KSI’s remarks was posted by Akademiks on Wednesday, which led to Trippie reacting in the comments with a GIF of a stunned Macc Danny, who goes by @dannyanene on Instagram.

Trippie also apparently tagged @dannyanene in the comments, writing, “U gone tell him for me,” with a burger emoji, alluding to the creator’s recurring theme in which he calls people a “burger” as an insult. After finding out that he was tagged by Trippie, Danny reached out to the rapper on FaceTime during his livestream. Trippie pointed out that, despite being frustrating to work with, he and KSI worked together again four years later on “Thick Of It.” In response to Trippie claiming he gets paid, at least, $250,000 for a feature, Danny added, “And that n***a just bullshitted on the track.”

Trippie posted a short video on his Instagram Stories in which he can be heard saying, “N****s be talking ‘bout I'm hard to work with...You hard to listen to...burger.”

KSI has not responded, as of this writing.