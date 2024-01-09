The Weeknd Gives Education and Mentorship Opportunities to L.A. Youth Experiencing Homelessness

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye is giving back to Los Angeles youth to help them end the school year with success.

The four-time Grammy Award-winner has partnered with L.A. nonprofit organization School on Wheels to support more than 1,000 students who are "experiencing homelessness from kindergarten through twelfth grade," per a press release.

"COVID-19 devastated our unhoused students more than any other group," the press release continues. "The pandemic erased two decades of progress in math and reading, and researchers have documented that the poverty rate is the best predictor of the extent of that learning loss."

As Tesfaye has contributed a large donation to School on Wheels, the organization will provide tutoring and literacy tools, connections to post-high school mentorship opportunities through the BUS (Believe-Understand-Suceed) program, and technology assistance.

The students will receive Chromebooks and other laptops, internet access, and software programs like Renaissance Star Assessments, MyOn, and Freckle to improve their learning skills and match them to an accurate curriculum based on their educational needs.

Tesfaye's been on his humanitarian streak in the last few years, donating to charitable organizations in Gaza, Ethiopia, and Lebanon and contributing $1 million combined to nonprofit charity MusiCares and COVID relief for hospital workers in his home province of Ontario.