The Weeknd to Provide 4 Million Meals to Support Gaza Emergency Humanitarian Efforts

The Weeknd is directing $2.5 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to help the United Nations World Food Programme's emergency humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

The Dawn FM artist, who is a WFP Goodwill Ambassador, will help provide 4 million emergency meals to Palestinians amid Israel's aerial and ground assault on the Gaza Strip, where at least 15,000 have been killed per the Palestinian Information Center. Abel's donation will feed over 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks and will constitute 820 metric tons of food parcels.

The Weeknd's contribution to the WFP response efforts comes as the UN program aims to feed over 1 million Gaza civilians facing starvation. Since the most recent conflict between Hamas and Israel started on Oct. 7, the WFP has provided assistance to over 764,000 Palestinians. Products included in the emergency food packages have included fortified date bars, canned food, tomato paste, oil, wheat flour, pasta, and fresh bread.