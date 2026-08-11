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Rick Ross Jokes for Fans to 'Pray' for Him Over Girlfriend’s 'Beautiful Narcissism'

Ross joked about his girlfriend's "narcissistic ways" while they cuddled on a boat ride in Saint-Tropez.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend Rick Ross "Set In Stone" Album Listening Party on July 15, 2026 in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rick Ross called on his followers for backup while joking about his girlfriend’s “beautiful narcissism.”

In an Instagram Story posted this week from his time in Saint-Tropez with girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick, 39, the rapper, 50, tapped in with a message on dating. "If you in a relationship, do you — have you ever experienced beautiful narcissism? Narcissistic ways,” the “Hustlin’” rapper said while his girlfriend kissed and caressed his head. “Just look at it. Just look at it. Pray for me. Keep me in your prayers. I hope everything be all right.”

Kendrick, a content creator, realtor and model, has spent ample time with Ross since their reconciliation was publicized at the 2026 BET Awards in June.

Kendrick confirmed her split from Ross last September 2025 via Instagram, responding to a "Where is Rozay" comment with simply "We broke up." Before then, the couple appeared to be inseparable, posting videos on social media of visits to Target and enjoying home-cooked meals.

During a May appearance on podcast BagFuel, Ross explained how he could change a woman’s life after two months of dating.

“I get to know you, we become friends. I wish you nothing but the best,” he said. “A month with me, 2 months with me could change your life forever, shorty.”

“And they understand that and they appreciate that. And majority of the time they'll do anything to keep that line of communication there.”

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