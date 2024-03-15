Olivia Rodrigo has taken her advocacy on the road.

During the St. Louis stop of her Guts World Tour, the singer-songwriter made free contraceptives available to all concertgoers. The move was a collaborative effort between Rodrigo’s team and local organizations Missouri Abortion Fund and Right by You, which distributed boxes of condoms and the morning-after pill (Julie) at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center. The organization also passed out cards with QR codes that led to abortion access resources.

“This is just a normal part of what many abortion funds, including Missouri Abortion Fund, bring to our community tabling events,” a spokesperson for MAF told Today. “We want to ensure that Missourians have maximum control over their own reproductive health care.”