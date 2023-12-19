Nicki Minaj's "Blessings" Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Songs Chart

Minaj and Cobbs Leonard linked up in June during a Los Angeles stop of Cobbs Leonard's It's Time Tour, which Minaj attended instead of the 2023 BET Awards on the same day.

In 2020, Cobbs Leonard spoke to Essence about collaborating with Minaj despite receiving backlash about working with a secular artist.

“I’ve seen the Nicki that is off the stage and that Nicki has a great relationship with God,” Cobbs Leonard said. “My assignment with this song was for a particular audience. Some [of the listeners] have never experienced God ever, and she exposed that audience in her way, to the God that she loves.”