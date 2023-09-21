Charlamagne Tha God Says Nicki Minaj's Husband's Behavior Shows He's 'Pretty Miserable' Following House Arrest Order

Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s ongoing feud with Offset has crowned him Charlamagne Tha God’s “Donkey of the Day.”
Charlamagne bestowed the title upon Nicki Minaj’s husband on Thursday, the day after he was sentenced to serve up to 120 days on house arrest on Wednesday for threatening Offset.
"Y’all do know, right, being a street n***a is not an actual occupation,” Charlamagne said on The Breakfast Club. “There is not one single benefit you receive by being a street n***a. But for some reason, we just continue to see so many people, so many men who have the opportunity and the access to do other things, crash out because they still wanna be in the street.”
Charlamagne then pointed out that Offset appeared to be in Atlanta filming a livestream with Kai Cenat while Petty was standing outside a New York City hotel and threatening Offset, who was supposedly inside.
“I refuse to believe that standing outside of a hotel in the middle of NYC, mean mugging cameras, sending death threats makes you guys happy. In fact, I think you have to be pretty miserable to project that kind of behavior.”
Charlemagne continued, “Nowadays, these individuals have let the internet make them forget street rules. Because if you were still moving by the rules of the street, there would be no way in hell that you would be on the FBI’s internet, recording yourself in 4K, threatening to kill someone.”
Indeed, Petty recorded himself making death threats aimed at Offset, which violated his federal probation as a registered sex offender. The beef between the pair seemed to start during the 2023 VMAs, but Offset never appeared to be shaken up. Video shows him laughing off the situation. When court reporter Meghann Cuniff broke the news of Petty’s house arrest, she emphasized that it wasn’t because of “outside reporter/complaint,” and Cardi B doubled down on that fact online.