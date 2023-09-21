Charlamagne Tha God Says Nicki Minaj's Husband's Behavior Shows He's 'Pretty Miserable' Following House Arrest Order

Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s ongoing feud with Offset has crowned him Charlamagne Tha God’s “Donkey of the Day.”

Charlamagne bestowed the title upon Nicki Minaj’s husband on Thursday, the day after he was sentenced to serve up to 120 days on house arrest on Wednesday for threatening Offset.

"Y’all do know, right, being a street n***a is not an actual occupation,” Charlamagne said on The Breakfast Club. “There is not one single benefit you receive by being a street n***a. But for some reason, we just continue to see so many people, so many men who have the opportunity and the access to do other things, crash out because they still wanna be in the street.”

Charlamagne then pointed out that Offset appeared to be in Atlanta filming a livestream with Kai Cenat while Petty was standing outside a New York City hotel and threatening Offset, who was supposedly inside.