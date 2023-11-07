Meek Mill Recalls Renting Rolls-Royce to Impress Rick Ross and It Breaking Down: ‘Worst Rental in Miami’

Upon returning to Philly, Mill agreed with his friend to impress Ross the next time he went down to Miami. "I went home for, like, three days. I was telling my man, like, 'Yo, next time we come back down this jawn, we gotta come back down here right,'" he said. "Like, make sure they see us the right way."

Instead of renting another Impala, Mill said he "ran into the worst rental in Miami n***a" and copped a $3,500 per day Rolls-Royce Phantom which came with some malfunctions. After going to the open-air mall Bal Harbour, Mill hopped back in the whip and noticed that the vehicle didn't start, but the renter made up for it by bringing him a Bentley Flying Spur instead.

Mill then felt pressure to keep up with Ross' Rolls-Royce Phantom while driving behind him on the Greater Miami Expressway.

"I wanted Ross and 'em to see me in a certain way," Mill said. "But it took me a lot to drive that foreign like that."

However, Mill made up for the rental trouble on his next Miami trip, as he "ended up buying a Rolls-Royce"—an even bigger car flex.

Featuring singles "Shaq & Kobe" and "Lyrical Eazy," Mill and Ross' collaborative album Too Good to Be True releases on Nov. 10.