Rick Ross and Meek Mill Launch Sweepstakes for Chance to Win $50,000

Ahead of the release of their joint album Too Good to Be True, Rick Ross and Meek Mill are giving fans a shot at winning $50,000.

The sweepstakes is now live and does not require a purchase for entry. Among the rules of the sweepstakes are that entrants must be at least 18 years of age to participate, only one entry is allowed per individual, and the whole thing wraps up on Nov. 16.

A winner for the prize will be chosen at random, with an official drawing date set to be announced in the coming days. To enter, prospective winners are required to put in their “seven lucky numbers” and pre-save the aforementioned Too Good to Be True album.