JID's "Surround Sound" Charting Again Thanks to TikTok 'Ceiling' Challenge

In March, JID talked to People about how The Forever Story changed his life.

"Everything's just been going up. Like I said, just stepping stones," he said. "So I just want to make sure everything I do is bigger than the last time I've done it, and everything follows suit with that little method or whatever. Just more opportunities and just more visibility and more eyes on the music. And that's just really what I wanted to see me in that regard, as opposed to just being social media viral."