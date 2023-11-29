JID's "Surround Sound" Charting Again Thanks to TikTok 'Ceiling' Challenge

JID has put TikTok on his back with the recent NSFW Ceiling Challenge.
The challenge, which sees TikTok users taping their phones to a ceiling object to find the best twerking angle, has re-entered JID's 2022 single "Surround Sound" on the Billboard Hot 100. Featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate, the song is currently at No. 95, ahead of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Bongos" (No. 97) and Drake and 21 Savage's "Calling for You" (No. 99), the latter which is also a re-entry.
The song was included on JID's third studio album, The Forever Story, which dropped last January. "Surround Sound" heavily samples Yasiin Bey's 1999 hit "Ms. Fat Booty," which, in turn, sampled Aretha Franklin's "One Step Ahead."
Now that "Surround Sound" is getting higher streams, the song is on pace to go double platinum, four months after it was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
In March, JID talked to People about how The Forever Story changed his life.
"Everything's just been going up. Like I said, just stepping stones," he said. "So I just want to make sure everything I do is bigger than the last time I've done it, and everything follows suit with that little method or whatever. Just more opportunities and just more visibility and more eyes on the music. And that's just really what I wanted to see me in that regard, as opposed to just being social media viral."