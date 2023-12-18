JID's "Surround Sound" Dethrones Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for No. 1 Spot on TikTok Billboard Top 50

According to Billboard, "The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States based on creations, video views and user engagement."

JID's song, first released in 2022, has been a force on TikTok thanks to a dance challenge that had people mount or tape their phone to a ceiling and record a choreographed dance or other wacky scene.

The song was included on JID's third studio album, The Forever Story, which dropped last January. "Surround Sound" heavily samples Yasiin Bey's 1999 hit "Ms. Fat Booty," which, in turn, sampled Aretha Franklin's "One Step Ahead." It's also on pace to go double platinum, four months after it was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The success of the TikTok challenge has also helped "Surround Sound" rise up the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 64. The song brought in over 8.8 million streams on services that send stats to the Hot 100, according to Luminate.