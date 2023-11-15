Lupe Fiasco Says He's Going to 'Rap All Over' New André 3000 Album

Declaring that he'll put the album "in the time capsule for future generations," the X post includes a dance troupe showing off an acrobatic routine to Michael Jackson's classic "Billie Jean."

Since his mixtape days, Lupe has consistently rapped over original material from other artists, but last year, the Chicago rhymer dropped his eighth studio album, Drill Music in Zion, which he co-produced with Soundtrakk.

Tied to 3000's album announcement, he guested on NPR, where he chatted with writer and host Rodney Carmichael about deciding not to rap on New Blue Sun.