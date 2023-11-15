Lupe Fiasco Says He's Going to 'Rap All Over' New André 3000 Album

Lupe Fiasco has plans for André 3000's new instrumental album.
On Tuesday, 3 Stacks revealed that his long-awaited debut solo album, New Blue Sun, would feature him playing his flute entirely instead of rapping. But amid the hilarious reactions, Lupe Fiasco has offered to take over for the Outkast member.
Declaring that he'll put the album "in the time capsule for future generations," the X post includes a dance troupe showing off an acrobatic routine to Michael Jackson's classic "Billie Jean."
Since his mixtape days, Lupe has consistently rapped over original material from other artists, but last year, the Chicago rhymer dropped his eighth studio album, Drill Music in Zion, which he co-produced with Soundtrakk.
Tied to 3000's album announcement, he guested on NPR, where he chatted with writer and host Rodney Carmichael about deciding not to rap on New Blue Sun.
“I don’t want to troll people. I don’t want people to think, Oh, this André 3000 album is coming! And you play it and like, Oh man, no verses. So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, “Warning: no bars,” 3000 told Carmichael. “It’s letting you know what it is off the top. But also, I love rap music because it was a part of my youth. So I would love to be out here with everybody rapping, because it’s almost like fun and being on the playground.”
He continued, “So the title, ‘I Really Wanted To Make A Rap Album, But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time’ [is] because this album is about wind and breathing. In that way, it is true. It is literally blowing me this way and I’m blowing flutes and I’m blowing digital instruments.”