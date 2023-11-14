André 3000 Fans Share Hilarious Reactions to News of Flute-Only Album ‘New Blue Sun’

Co-produced by 3000, born André Benjamin, and multi-instrumentalist Carlos Niño, a press release reads that New Blue Sun is an "instrumental album centered around woodwinds; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism."

“I've been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” André said. “I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind.”

The eight-track LP contains some lengthy and eccentric song titles, with the introductory song acknowledging that fans have been waiting for new 3000 bars. "I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time," the title reads.

"There’s this misconception that I just won't do it,” André stated about possibly releasing a rap album. “I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that.” He continued, “In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age.”

Despite his hesitance to unleash new verses, 3000 last guested on "Scientists & Engineers" alongside Killer Mike, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. The 48-year-old has also appeared on songs with Kanye West, Frank Ocean,, Anderson .Paak, N.E.R.D., Kid Cudi and more in the years since OutKast's 2006 soundtrack for Idlewild.