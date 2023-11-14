André 3000 on Previewing His New Album for Tyler, the Creator and Frank Ocean: 'I Respect Them as Musicians'

“[H]e was listening to one of the songs and he was like, ‘It sounds like you're chasing a butterfly through a garden and I figured it out. It helped me to figure out how to do this,’” André said. “And I think Frank pointed out one of his favorite tracks out of the three.”

Adding that he was “just happy to hear” these initial reactions, particularly because “I respect them as musicians,” he elaborated further: “Like new energy; they're going for it, man,” he said. “So I really respect their opinions.”

Read more here. New Blue Sun is out this Friday.

Fans will note that Killer Mike, who recently enlisted André 3000 for his Michael album, stoked excitement back in June after saying on Sway in the Morning that he was going to “fly out in a couple weeks” to listen to a new project. However, Killer Mike later walked back these remarks, at least somewhat, by saying he was “stoned out of my mind” when he said them.

Last week, Killer Mike and André 3000 earned Grammy nominations alongside Future and Eryn Allen Kane for the Michael track "Scientists & Engineers." The song is up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, while Michael itself is up for Best Rap Album.