Lily Allen Jokes That Having Children ‘Totally Ruined’ Her Career as a Pop Star

Lily Allen jokes that having children “ruined” her career.

The British pop singer became famous in the late 2000s with hits like “Smile,” “Fuck You,” and “Not Fair.” Her 2009 single “Who’d Have Known” was famously sampled in T-Pain’s 2011 single, “5 O’Clock” with Wiz Khalifa.

Allen welcomed daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, according to People. The former couple tied the knot in 2011 but divorced in 2018.

The singer’s last studio album, No Shame, was also released in 2018. However, a new podcast interview with the singer suggests that her hiatus from the music industry might be by design.

“I never really had a strategy when it comes to [a] career, but yes, my children ruined my career,” Allen told the Radio Times Podcast with a laugh. “I mean, I love them and they complete me, but in terms of, like, pop stardom? Totally ruined it.”

British humor aside, the 38-year-old singer said she intentionally chose her children over her career and that the decision was based on her own upbringing.