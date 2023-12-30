Lil Wayne Talks Consistency and Substance: 'It Ain’t How I Say Something, It’s Actually What I Say'

After welcoming Good Charlotte members Benji and Joel Madden on Apple Music's Young Money Radio last month, the latter returned the favor to Lil Wayne and further discussed artistry with him on the podcast Artist Friendly.
Around the 28-minute mark of Madden and Weezy's conversation, the topic turned to the "Kat Food" rapper rhyme at the top of his game for decades, which he says began when he was 15. At the same age, Wayne was a member of Hot Boys with Juvenile, B.G. and Turk.
"I always wanted to be with Cash Money, and the only reason why I wanted to be with them is because they were Cash Money and they already had rappers that was known and they were the best. They were the best in my eyes," Wayne told Madden.
"It was never a competition but the environment, the environment was always... You know, Slim [Williams, Cash Money Records co-founder] was always like, ‘Let me hear yours.’ And then you see the reaction off it,” Wayne added. “They hear one person’s verse, they start talking about it in a regular day."
“That’s how I always used to look at things. You know, later on in the day they might [be like], ‘Hey, what he had said earlier?’ And then it had revealed itself in real life, whatever he said or she said earlier done come out in life."
Wayne continued that the in-studio sessions would help him carve out his rhyme schemes, which would prove more impactful than his delivery, although the five-time Grammy Award-winner has a knack for being animated.
“And so that’s when I noticed. I would tell myself, ‘Okay, I don’t think my rhymes, they’re not coming. My lyrics aren’t coming.’ That was the first time that I noticed it ain’t how I say something, it’s actually what I say.”
Wayne also talked about the importance of staying consistent, which you can listen to the full interview here.
The Welcome 2 Collegrove co-rapper recently paralleled his career to Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, who many consider to be the GOAT of professional basketball.
"I would say that I'm like a LeBron," Wayne told Taylor Rooks on Bleacher Report. "I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that's the same album I'm talking about that went platinum. And I've been doing this at this pace of higher ever since, just like him."