Lil Wayne Declares Himself the LeBron James of Hip-Hop

Lil Wayne explains why he believes he is the LeBron James of hip-hop.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, Wayne explores a few similarities that the two share, which include entering their respective fields as teenagers and maintaining a level of success and consistency very few have been able to achieve.

"I would say that I'm like a LeBron," Wayne said. "I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that's the same album I'm talking about that went platinum. And I've been doing this at this pace of higher ever since, just like him."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wayne became the youngest Cash Money Records signee at the age of 11. Alongside B.G., Juvenile and Turk, the powerhouses formed a group with then-teenage Wayne and released their studio debut album Get It How U Live under the name Hot Boys in 1997. James was 17 years old when Sports Illustrated put him on its cover, annointing the junior out of St. Vincent-St. Mary as "The Chosen One."

As mentioned by Wayne, his first solo album went platinum, while LeBron was 19 years old when he was awarded NBA Rookie of the Year.

James has gone on to win four NBA titles, receive four MVP trophies and 19 All-Star selections. Wayne has won five Grammys and founded Young Money Entertainment, which signed Nicki Minaj and Drake. After accomplishing so much in two-plus decades, the Louisiana native believes the few years could have gone one of two ways.

"You remember Tom Brady, it was every year, even though he was winning the Super Bowl and all that, it still was, 'Is this the year he's gonna retire?' We don’t even say that about LeBron, we don't want you to retire," Wayne said. "That's how I feel when people ask when Tha Carter VI coming out. Like, "God damn it, that's six of 'em. And they still want it?"

In the same interview, Wayne expressed his disappointment in Kevin Durant revealing the two worked on a song that was possibly going to appear on Carter VI until the Phoenix Suns star went public.

"Why would KD do that? That was on the wrap. See KD, you messed up," Wayne said with a laugh, as transcribed by HipHopDX. "Now that you done that I just wanted you to know you messed up and that song was considered to be on Tha Carter VI and now that you've said something, it’s not going on Carter VI."