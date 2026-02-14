Music

Seattle Police Department Responds to Kurt Cobain Murder Allegations

An independent team of forensic scientists called for another investigation into Cobain's 1994 death.

American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

An independent team of forensic scientists has called for another investigation in the death of Kurt Cobain.

According to reports, a group of private-sector forensic scientists spent three days looking into the 1994 death of Cobain, which was ruled a suicide by a King County Medical Examiner. The Nirvana frontman was reported to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at 27 years old.

After years of theories that Cobain did not die by suicide, the aforementioned team said they found indications that one additional person or more was involved in the late rocker’s passing. The group, which included independent researcher Michelle Wilkins and specialist Brian Burnett, wrote a peer-reviewed document after “exhaustively” looking into Cobain’s autopsy.

With Burnett claiming that Cobain was a homicide victim, it’s alleged that the musician was forced to take heroin before he was fatally shot. The team also claim that Cobain’s two parting letters contained different handwriting styles.

A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s Office has since stated that they’re standing beside their initial autopsy ruling.

“King County Medical Examiner’s Office worked with the local law enforcement agency, conducted a full autopsy, and followed all of its procedures in coming to the determination of the manner of death as a suicide,” the statement reads.

The organization says they may return to the case “if new evidence comes to light”, but say that they’ve “seen nothing to date that would warrant re-opening of this case and our previous determination of death.”

Before his death, Cobain spent years with untreated depression, perhaps heightened by drug addiction. In March 1994, Cobain reportedly had a suicide attempt from a near-fatal overdose in Rome, one month before his passing.

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