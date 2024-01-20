Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco Squash Beef Following Online Back and Forth

“If I get famous one day, I don't ever want this n***a saying, 'Yo, you sold me clothes, you my son.’ You know what I'm saying? We can't have that," Cudi explained. "This was my explanation, and yo, bro, when you think about it, [Lupe] hates me to this day. He hates me. So it's like I was right. I was on to something. I sensed something in the universe.”

After hearing the story, Lupe went to X on Friday morning to call out Cudi.

“Kid Cudi is a bitch. And continues to be a bitch," he wrote. "Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his bitch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous bitch with a cool job."

Cudi then responded, first to request that Lupe stop calling him names, before asking to talk. Meanwhile Lupe broke down reasons for the beef to his fans. Before the two made up, the issues between Cudi and Lupe ran deep, with the latter claiming that Cudi accused him of being "a thief."

“He called me a thief. In public,” Lupe wrote in 2016. “Had all kinds of people shitting on me for no reason. Then ducked a conversation to clarify or squash it.”

However, in a 2010 Complex cover story, Cudi namechecked Lupe as an artist who's embraced him during his career ascent.

"Besides the fam, and Yeezy and Don C, there's one artist in this game who has always had my back and had nothing but love to show, and that's Lupe Fiasco," Cudi said at the time. "Every time I see that man, it's nothing but love—I saw him a little after it, and he was like 'I'm worried about you, man, just checking in.' He's somebody who I know really genuinely gives a fuck."