Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco Squash Beef Following Online Back and Forth

The saga of Kid Cudi versus Lupe Fiasco is over.
Cudi waved the white flag in an X post on Saturday morning, calling a truce between him and the Drill Music in Zion rapper.
"Just talked to Lupe. Had a great talk," Cudi wrote. "I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that fuck shit I did. I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating. I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal."
He continued, "I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasnt mature enough to step up and just have a conversation and admit I was wrong. We as black men need to be united. He always had love for me. Always supported me. I shouldnt had did him like that. I wanna thank my guy IBN for settin the call up, and u, the fans, for being real w me and urging us to speak. We are good now, brand new journey."
The post concluded with Cudi mentioning Lupe's account, adding "see u soon brother."
Lupe reposted the statement hours later, while also promoting Cudi's new album INSANO.
The end of their feud comes after they got into it on social media this week, with Lupe alleging that Cudi had been dodging him for years. Their beef ramped up after Cudi recalled an incident on The Zane Lowe Show when he hid in the stockroom while working at a BAPE store in New York City as Lupe shopped.
"I had this phobia that rappers would come into the store and see me working there and then have beef with me later and bring up the fact like, 'N***a, you sold me clothes.' So I would always hide in the stockroom," he said.
“If I get famous one day, I don't ever want this n***a saying, 'Yo, you sold me clothes, you my son.’ You know what I'm saying? We can't have that," Cudi explained. "This was my explanation, and yo, bro, when you think about it, [Lupe] hates me to this day. He hates me. So it's like I was right. I was on to something. I sensed something in the universe.”
After hearing the story, Lupe went to X on Friday morning to call out Cudi.
“Kid Cudi is a bitch. And continues to be a bitch," he wrote. "Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his bitch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous bitch with a cool job."
Cudi then responded, first to request that Lupe stop calling him names, before asking to talk. Meanwhile Lupe broke down reasons for the beef to his fans. Before the two made up, the issues between Cudi and Lupe ran deep, with the latter claiming that Cudi accused him of being "a thief."
“He called me a thief. In public,” Lupe wrote in 2016. “Had all kinds of people shitting on me for no reason. Then ducked a conversation to clarify or squash it.”
However, in a 2010 Complex cover story, Cudi namechecked Lupe as an artist who's embraced him during his career ascent.
"Besides the fam, and Yeezy and Don C, there's one artist in this game who has always had my back and had nothing but love to show, and that's Lupe Fiasco," Cudi said at the time. "Every time I see that man, it's nothing but love—I saw him a little after it, and he was like 'I'm worried about you, man, just checking in.' He's somebody who I know really genuinely gives a fuck."