Lupe Fiasco Says Kid Cudi 'Continues to Be a B*tch' After He Shared Story About Hiding From Chicago Rapper

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco go way back.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Cudder reflected on his time working at BAPE in New York City—and a time when Lupe walked into the store. He revealed that he hung out in the back while the Chicago native shopped.

When he was asked by a coworker why he didn’t come out to chat with Lupe, Cudi said, around the 34:55 minute mark, “‘If I get famous one day, I don't ever want this n***a saying, “Yo, you sold me clothes, you my son.”’ You know what I'm saying? We can't have that. This was my explanation, and yo, bro, when you think about it, [Lupe] hates me to this day. He hates me. So it's like I was right. I was on to something. I sensed something in the universe.”

Cudi added, “This is my plan at that time. I was totally hyper aware that something was going to happen for me and I was just like, ‘Fuck this.’ I can't have nobody making no diss record. ‘Yeah, you rang me up motherfucker.’ You know what I'm saying?”