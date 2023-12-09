Joe Budden Responds to Cam'Ron Over Melyssa Ford Comments: 'I Stand With Mel on All Fronts'

Joe Budden stood ten toes down for his podcast co-host Melyssa Ford. In a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Ford implied that Cam'ron had sex with an underage prostitute around the time of his admitted group sex sessions with Mase. Killa vehemently denied Ford's accusations on Instagram Live and his podcast, along with threatening the former video vixen with a defamation lawsuit.

Ford refused to apologize for her comments, and on the latest episode of Budden's podcast, the titular host slammed the Dipset member, although he didn't mention him by name. Calling Cam "goofy," Budden added, "I take the high road because I'm not engaging with none of you n***as out there. Let me make myself perfectly clear."

He continued, "I don't do back and forths with none of you n***as out there, I don't do responding—I like to come in here and dictate. I dictate. I say what I need to say, you feel however you need to feel about it, and we just go our separate ways. I'm not trying to have a discourse."

Budden asserted that despite inviting guests to his podcast, he isn't trying to "relationship build" with them and that he supports Ford "on all fronts."

"I feel like it's our jobs up here to check it, which we did, with love," Budden indirectly responded to Cam. "I don't give a fuck about none of these other goofy n***as out here and what they got to say. That shit is performative and it's shenanigans."