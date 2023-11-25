Jack Harlow Addresses NFL Halftime Performance, Had to 'Bring It Home' for Late Grandfather

Jack Harlow was dragged for delivering a considerably flat halftime show during the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game on Thanksgiving Day. But the "Lovin on Me" rapper has followed up with an explanation.

In his Instagram Stories on Friday, Harlow, 25, wrote about his decision to headline the midgame show on Thursday. “On some real shit, the main thing that pushed me to say yes to this Thanksgiving halftime show aside from the opportunity itself, is how much family I have in Detroit and all of the times I spent growing up visiting the city,” he penned.