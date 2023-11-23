Jack Harlow’s Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show Criticized by Fans for Being Flat

We don't know who that was behind Jack Harlow, either.

The Jackman artist was the halftime performer on Thanksgiving Day during the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game, but some viewers weren't feeling the holiday-timed festivities.

The six-minute set began with Harlow emerging from an igloo-styled set, with an mystery hype man following him. The man stayed long enough to rap Harlow's lines from "Tyler Herro," abruptly leaving when the song switched to "What's Poppin."