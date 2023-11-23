Jack Harlow’s Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show Criticized by Fans for Being Flat

We don't know who that was behind Jack Harlow, either.
The Jackman artist was the halftime performer on Thanksgiving Day during the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game, but some viewers weren't feeling the holiday-timed festivities.
The six-minute set began with Harlow emerging from an igloo-styled set, with an mystery hype man following him. The man stayed long enough to rap Harlow's lines from "Tyler Herro," abruptly leaving when the song switched to "What's Poppin."
Not even Detroit Lions cheerleaders were enough to bring the crowd's energy up while Harlow performed his part on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby." Some viewers weren't amused either, with X users trolling the Kentucky native in various posts.
The 25-year-old continued his setlist with "First Class" before ending with his latest single "Lovin on Me." "Happy Thanksgiving. Thank you so much. My name is Jack Harlow, I'm from Louisville, Kentucky," the rapper concluded at the end of the performance. "This game ain't over, this game is not over!"
You can watch it here.
The show also isn't over for Harlow, who will embark on the third annual multi-city No Place Like Home Tour in his home state next month. A new album could also be on the verge, as Harlow promised that a "new era begins" in an Instagram post earlier this month.